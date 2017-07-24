Chipping Employees: Wisconsin Company Is First in US to Give it a Go

A Wisconsin company is set to become the first in America to give its employees the opportunity to have microchip implants.

Three Square Market is a developer of software used in vending machines and will pay for their employees to get chipped.

The plan is voluntary. The chips will be implanted in employees hands to buy things in the break room, log into computers, open doors, and so on.

The chip will be implanted between the thumb and forefinger.

According to the Washington Post the procedure is painless, and the company will pick up the $300 fee.

"It's the next thing that's inevitably gonna happen and we want to be a part of it," said Three Square Market CEO Todd Westby.

"Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.," Westby wrote in a blog post.

"We see this as another payment and identification option that not only can be used in our markets but our other self-checkout and self-service applications that we are now deploying, which include convenience stores and fitness centers," said another company executive.

The company says the chips will not include GPS so it will not be tracking employees.

About 50 employees are expected to voluntarily sign up for the chip implant.

The company says it will be available August 1.