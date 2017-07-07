Franklin Graham on Dad's Health: "He is Doing Well"

The Reverend Franklin Graham recently shared an update on his father's health via Facebook.

"He's now approaching his 99th birthday in November, and while he is doing well, he does have the physical challenges that come with age," said Graham, President of Samaritan's Purse.

He said that many have asked him about his Dad's condition.

Billy Graham still lives at his Montreat, North Carolina home.

"He enjoys visits from family members, including his sister who is his only remaining sibling," Franklin shared.

He added, "His pastor, Dr. Don Wilton from Spartunburg, South Carolina, continues to visit weekly which means so much. This has been a tradition of prayer and encouragement for more than 20 years- we are so grateful to Pastor Wilton."

In 2016, Billy Graham's daughter, Anne Graham-Lotz, shared that her father is confined mostly to his bed and wheelchair but he still has a clear mind. She also noted he is still "affectionate and loving."

"I am not sure he is aware so much of the world's situation but his appetite is good, his vital signs are good, and I know God is holding him for some reason," Lotz said. "In fact, he prays in his preaching voice. He is still kicking. Maybe that will encourage you to be faithful through persevering in the ministry to which God has called you."

Franklin ended his post by saying, "Thank you for your concern and prayers for him-you really don't know how much that means to our family."