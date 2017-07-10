Is God Bumping Up Stephen Colbert's Ratings?

When viewers think of Stephen Colbert they may not instantly think about God or religion, but his high show ratings are forcing some critics to wonder if Divine inspiration is guiding his show.

He ended his season on "The Late Show" from September to May with an average of 3.19 million nightly viewers, beating out Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.

According to The Week, Colbert is very religious and dedicated to his Catholic faith.

In 2007, he spoke with NPR's Terry Gross about complex theological beliefs about God and the afterlife of his children.

His show, "The Colbert Report," regularly featured religion segments in which Colbert debated the divinity of Jesus with religious scholar, Bart Ehrman and discussed the pope with a Jesuit priest.

This all changed when Colbert took over David Letterman's show in 2015 at CBS.

However, in one month at his new job, he asked Oprah to share her favorite Bible verse.

Later on in February 2016, he gave televangelist Joel Osteen a chance to explain his theology.

When Donald Trump won the presidency later that year, Colbert tried to convert atheist and television host Bill Maher.

"The door is always open. Golden ticket, right before you," Colbert said. "All you have to do is humble yourself before the presence of the Lord and admit there are things greater than you in the universe that you do not understand. Take Pascal's wager. If you're wrong, you're an idiot. But if I'm right, you're going to hell."

The time came again for Colbert to show his connection to the Lord, when actor Andrew Garfield visited "The Late Show."

He then took on athiest, Ricky Gervais in a debate on the existence of God. The exchange went viral, getting more than 3.5 million views on YouTube alone.

He continued voicing his thoughts on religion last month, using a fidget spinner to give a concise explanation of the Christian doctrine of the Trinity.