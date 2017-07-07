Is Google Censoring A Pro-Life Website Through Search Engine Manipulation?

A pro-life organization says Google is manipulating search engine parameters in order to reduce exposure to statistics revealing the number of abortions committed each year.

Operationrescue.org is a website that shares important facts about abortions through its page, Abortions in America.

Graphs and data on the site show a wide variety of information on abortion.

The landing site was the most visited page on Operationrescue.org with 16,000 views per month.

But that all changed six weeks ago when page visits dwindled down to a mere 307 views.

The group says Google is discriminating against operationrescue.org, Christian Newswire reports.

When the term "Abortions in US" was googled, the website, which previously appeared on the top five hits on the search engine, has been removed from the first page altogether.

However, if you google "Abortion Statistics", operationrescue.org appears 10th on the search engine.

"Google's censorship of our popular 'Abortions in America' page has revealed Google's pro-abortion agenda that is determined to deprive the public from seeing the truth about abortion displayed in incontrovertible facts and statistics drawn from a number of sources, some of which are unique to Operation Rescue.org," Operation Rescue president Troy Newman said.

The results are not good for a website whose mission is to stop abortion and shed light on the biblical mandate to value

life.

"Why are they manipulating their powerful search engine to steer the public away from our popular website? We want people to know that targeted pro-life content is being buried by Google's search engine, which cannot be trusted," Newman said.

CBN News reached out to Google. They did not address the specific claim by Operationrescue.org, but released this statement:

"Search is a reflection of the content and information that is available on the Internet. A site's ranking in search results is determined by computer algorithms using hundreds of factors to calculate a page's relevance to a given query," wrote Kara Stockton, a Google spokesperson.