Israel and Adrienne Houghton Bless the Homeless of LA in a Special Way

Singer-songwriter Israel Houghton and his wife Adrienne, a co-host of the talk show "The Real," are raising money for the homeless.



How? By celebrating "Christmas in July."



The husband and wife duo joined forces with the Salvation Army and Besos Care Packages to host a benefit concert on Monday in Los Angeles at the Belasco Theater according to the Christian Post.

"It's so amazing having a PURPOSE PARTNER ... This Monday night July 10 we are celebrating Christmas in July @belasco_los_angeles in an event benefiting the homeless of LA," said Israel on his Instagram.

At the concert, they entertained the audience, performing live songs from Adrienne's upcoming Christmas album.

Tickets ranged in price from $20 to $100, for special VIP packets, and guests were asked to bring toothpaste and toothbrushes for care packages.

According to the Southern California Salvation Army website, "Besos Care Packages is a direct service project to meet the basic human needs of our neighbors struggling in Skid Row Los Angeles, "who works "alongside The Salvation Army, we aim to build and deliver 500 care packages for women on Skid Row all sealed with a kiss, handwritten notes, and more!"

The care packages are used get essential items to the homeless, who are often forced to go without even the most basic of necessities.

Each package not only includes the toothbrush and toothpaste, but socks, water, snacks, wipes, and deodorant.

This isn't the first time the Houghtons have done good for those less fortunate.

Early last year, they got together with Besos Care Packages and put together 200 care packages with volunteer help.

And back in May 2017, "The Real" opened up a floodgate of generosity and donated 1000 care packages as well.

"Still in disbelief and completely awestruck by @therealdaytime's generosity toward @besoscarepackages - they donated 1000 Care Packages with @dove & @axe to help us reach out with love to precious homeless people in Los Angeles" a Besos Care Packages Instagram post reads. "We are Truly grateful to all who helped assemble the packages @therealaudience and to all who have donated through our partnership with @salvationarmyus!"