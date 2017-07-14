Media Calls Trump Evangelical Prayer 'Strange,' White House Fires Back 'Ridiculous'

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shot back at the mainstream media for suggesting that President Donald Trump only welcomes prayer when he is in a political crisis, like the Russia investigation.

"The idea that somebody would only pray when they're in crisis makes you miss the entire point of what prayer is about. You should do it every day. It would be ridiculous to think that's the only time you might do that — in a time of crisis," she told reporters during a White House press briefing.

Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP . pic.twitter.com/JrDOSJyFeN — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 12, 2017

Huckabee Sanders made the remarks Wednesday after about two dozen evangelical pastors and leaders prayed over President Trump in the Oval Office Monday.

Johnnie Moore, a former senior vice president at Liberty University, posted pictures of the prayer time Tuesday night on social media.

"It shows a substantive relationship between the evangelical community and this administration," he told CBN News.

The CNN Religion Twitter account tweeted, "Under fire, Trump prays with evangelical in the White House."

Under fire, Trump prays with evangelicals in Oval Office https://t.co/YoG3OtRBDq — CNN Religion (@CNNbelief) July 12, 2017

CNN anchor Erin Burnett seemed to mock the time of prayer for President Trump.

"Something we don't see everyday here and the image of Donald Trump praying in the Oval Office and all of those hands on him," she said.

Burnett went on to describe the scene saying, "The president bowing his head in prayer in the Oval Office and all these people sort of, touching him, it's very strange."

Meanwhile, when asked about how the prayer meeting between the President and evangelical leaders came about, Huckabee Sanders explained, "It's his Faith Advisory board and they meet from time to time to speak about issues that are important to that community."

