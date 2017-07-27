New Undercover Video: Is Planned Parenthood Skirting Federal Law?

As Congress debates terminating funding for Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, The Center for Medical Progress has released a new undercover video showing a Planned Parenthood medical director graphically discussing the protocols for late-term "dismemberment' and partial-birth abortions.

The video reveals how the abortion giant 'skirts' federal law, CMP says.

Dr. Suzie Prabhakaran, the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida spoke with CMP investigators posing as buyers from a bio-tech company at a Planned Parenthood conference.

In the video, Prabhakaran says Planned Parenthood abortion doctors can simply "document" their "intent" to do a dismemberment abortion, using a feticide like digoxin to kill the baby before the abortion--but then they can do as they please.

"So some people train to just document that like, you know to comply with the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban, you basically have to say, 'I intend to utilize dismemberment techniques for this procedure,'" she explains.

"So every time you do a procedure, that's how you document. So, like, there's like a checkbox," Prabhakaran states, "so it would be before the procedure, you do your evaluation, you write, 'I intend to utilize dismemberment techniques for this procedure.'"

Prabhakaran goes on to indicate that she doesn't use a feticide to kill the unborn baby before the abortion in compliance with federal law.

"I'm not doing digoxin, and we're just going to document and there's never been a problem."

This is not the first time a Planned Parenthood official has been caught on camera by CMP describing loose protocols for second-trimester abortion procedures.

Dr. Deborah Nucatola, Senior Director of Medical Services for Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in CMP's first undercover video had a similar attitude.

"The Federal (Partial-Birth) Abortion Ban is a law, and laws are up to interpretation. So there are some people who interpret it as it's intent. So if I say on Day 1 I do not intend to do this, what ultimately happens doesn't matter," Nucatola said.

Nucatola states in the first video that Planned Parenthood abortion doctors can make changes to the abortion technique in order to bring the fetus out intact for body parts harvesting, regardless of any initial "intent" statement: "So if you do it starting from a breech (feet-first) presentation, there's dilation that happens as the case goes on, and often, the last step, you can evacuate an intact calvarium (head) at the end," she explains.

"Planned Parenthood medical directors and abortion doctors feign compliance with the federal partial-birth abortion law on paper, knowing full well that 'what ultimately happens doesn't matter' so long as no one is scrutinizing what they actually do to women and children in the operating room," said CMP project lead David Daleiden.

"The fact that Planned Parenthood has a 'dismemberment' 'checkbox' on their abortion forms should tell the public and policymakers everything they need to know about this barbaric abortion business," he continued.

CBN News reached out to Planned Parenthood for comment, but has not received a response.

Daleiden and his criminal defense lawyers were fined $136,000 earlier this month when a judge ruled they violated an injunction by releasing a set of videos. They plan to appeal the ruling.

This most recent video release was not included under the injunction.

