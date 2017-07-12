Teen Camper Wakes Up to 'Crunching Noise,' Finds His Head Inside Bear's Mouth

When Dylan laid down to go to sleep he never expected to wake up with his head in a black bear's mouth.

The teen was a counselor at a Christian camp in Colorado named Glacier View Ranch when his students asked him if they could sleep in tents under the stars. He thought it was a good idea until he awoke to a loud scraping sound.

It was the sound of a black bear's teeth biting down on his skull.

"The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," Dylan told KMGH-TV. "It grabbed me like this and pulled me, and then it bit the back of my head and dragged me...When it was dragging me, that was the slowest part. It felt like it went forever."

The bear dragged Dylan about 10 feet as fellow campers tried to scare the bear off. The suddenly, the bear released Dylan's head from between his jaws and walked away.

While Dylan calls himself lucky, he believes something supernatural happened to save his life.

"I feel like God had a hand in it." he says.

Dylan was taken to the hospital to treat deep puncture wounds left by the bear's teeth.

Meanwhile, authorities are searching for the bear, which will most likely be euthanized.