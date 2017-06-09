Missionary Teen's Tragic Death: 'If You Do Not Know Him as Savior...Please Seek Him'

A family is grieving after losing their daughter, Sarah Harmening, in a bus accident while she was on her way to a missions trip.

The crash happened on Thursday afternoon as the church bus was headed to Hartsfield - Jackson Atlanta National Airport. It got tangled with two other vehicles, causing it to flip over.

"We asked to have the opportunity to speak because our daughter, Sarah, was a gift to us that was given on December 20, 1999. And she loved the Lord with a love that was tangible," her mother, Karen Harmening, said.

"And I know you guys in the media don't like to hear a lot about that, but I hope you will listen to it because it's what she lived and breathed for," she added.

"They were on the mission trip to Botswana, and she was so excited. She earned all the money to go and share Christ with children of Botswana," Harmening said.

Sarah was part of a youth group from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama.

Sarah made one last time in her diary before she was killed and her mother decided to share what she had written.

Sarah's last diary post:

"I was just sitting here on the bus feeling a little sad. I guess because I'm going to be gone so long and I was a little uncomfortable. Then I decided to read my Bible. I prayed and opened up to 1 Peter 5 and 2 Peter 1. Pretty much everything I read applied to me now. It talked about watching over the flock entrusted to you which would be my little buddies in Botswana."

"She said that she was also called to humble herself," the grieving mom went on, 'Which I will need to do and that also means being a little uncomfortable. It talked about the devil prowling about like a lion seeking whom he may devour which he will especially be doing on this mission trip. And now it is our mission trip. And how we will need to be alert and of sober mind. And lastly, how we will get to participate in His Divine Nature! I mean how awesome is that?' is what she says."

"'So mostly, I was just reminded of why I am here and that God has called me here and He has done this for a reason. So, I know He's going to do incredible things.'"

Fighting back tears after reading her daughter's last words, Harmening said that her wish for others is that they will come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior for her daughter's sake.

"And we were out there talking and praying. And we know that the incredible thing is impacting the world for Jesus Christ and we want you to know the love of Jesus Christ. And if you do not know Him as Savior and Lord, for our precious, precious Sarah, please seek Him for today for his Word," Harmening said.