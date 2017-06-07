College Student Gives a Helping Hand, Mows 50 Lawns in 50 States

Mowing lawns may be an easy way for young people to make some quick cash this summer, but one Alabama student is doing it for a completely different reason.

Rodney Smith, Jr. is spending his free time this summer cutting 50 lawns in 50 states.

"I plan to mow one lawn in each state for a senior citizen, disabled person, single mom, or military veteran," he says.

He first got the idea when he saw an elderly man struggling to cut his lawn one day. That's when he made it his responsibility to help people just like that elderly man.

After mowing 100 lawns in his area, he turned his small acts of kindness into a movement. Smith started the Raising Men Lawn Care Service, an organization that helps the community and teaches young boys how to be responsible.

For every ten lawns that each young man mows, they earn a different colored tee shirt to mark his accomplishment.

Rodney has traveled to more than 20 states so far on his 50 state journey.

"I am embarking on this venture to make more people aware of the Raising Men Lawn Care Service and to encourage others to start chapters in their city/state," he says.