Do Your Kids Listen to You? Security Camera Footage Surprises Mom

One Utah mother was surprised to see her son doing something extraordinary on footage from her neighbor's security camera. There he was, with his hand over his heart, pledging allegiance to the American flag all by himself.

Jami Warner watched in amazement as her son, seven-year-old Wyatt, was caught on camera riding his bike to the neighbor's doorstep, but before he even touched the doorbell he stopped and said the pledge of allegiance to the flag flying on the front porch.

"He doesn't pledge allegiance, that I am aware of, other than at school...or at an event," Warner told Fox News. "I can't remember a time when he did this on his own."

Warner thought her son only pledged allegiance at school but he proved her wrong. Most importantly, she says it shows that children really do listen.

"I wished I could show it to every parent who feels like what they teach their kids goes in one ear and out the other," said Jami. "We try to teach our three kids about how lucky they are to live in this country and about the men and women who have served and died for our freedom."