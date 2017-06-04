Forbes Recognizes Wycliffe USA as One of the Best Places to Work

The Bible translation organization, Wycliffe USA, was named by Forbes as one of the best places to work in America.

Wycliffe USA was featured on the Forbes' 2017 list of America's Best Midsized Employers. It ranked 20 overall out of 301 employers.

The organization works around the clock to do Bible translation services, humanitarian aid, and education.

Wycliffe USA chief human resources Officer Jennifer Holloran says they are honored by the recognition and strive to care for the spiritual needs of their employees.

"We've been working a lot in terms of trust and communications, and how we have better dialogue together as a staff," she says. "And we've been paying a lot of attention to our spiritual life as a community and trying to focus on God and God's Word, and how He is leading us in unity as a community."

According to Forbes, the annual ranking seeks to highlight organizations that make their employees feel happy, needed and valuable.