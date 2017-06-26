Franklin Graham Calls Out Johnny Depp for Trump Assassination Joke

Actor Johnny Depp shocked the country when he told a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival in England that it's time for an actor to assassinate President Donald Trump.

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" he asked in reference to the death of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

He went on to say, "It has been a while and maybe it is time."

While the crowd reacted with mostly cheers, evangelist Franklin Graham didn't take too kindly.

"Johnny Depp is one dark soul. To even suggest the possibility of assassinating the president is absolutely wrong. Shame on him," Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

However, he also showed compassion for the actor and said Jesus died for people like him.

"Jesus Christ died on the Cross for all dark souls—even mine. My prayer is that Johnny Depp will one day come to know the Savior who died so that he could be saved from his sins. Jesus Christ alone can change the human heart and bring us from darkness to light," he added.

Graham also encouraged believers to pray for the protection of the nation's leaders.