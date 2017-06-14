Intercessors Arise, Pray for Alexandria Shooting Victims and Nation's Healing

News of a shooting near the nation's capitol stunned many Americans early Wednesday.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is reported to be in critical condition after being shot around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning when a gunman fired dozens of shots at Republican members of Congress who were gathered to practice baseball before tomorrow's congressional baseball game.

Scalise was shot in the hip and underwent emergency surgery, and his condition changed from stable to critical after the surgery. Several other people were also wounded, including several police officers.

Members of the faith community are sending special prayers for healing for the victims and the nation.

Franklin Graham tweeted a picture of house Democrats praying with the caption "coming together in prayer.. this is what we need more of."

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford also released several statements throughout the day, saying "please join me in praying for @SteveScalise, congressional staffers & Capitol Hill police that were shot in Alexandria. This is so terrible."

Similar thoughts were offered by Sen. James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, capitol police and all those affected by this tragedy," Inhofe said in a tweet.

On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Lankford shared how he's praying 'God would show us how to respond to this tragedy as a nation.'

"As I've walked through the hallways heading back and forth to different meetings, I've been interested to see many doors that I've walked by and then when that door was open I could hear people inside praying," said Lankford.

He added, "thank you God for protecting the people on that field."

"There's been at least three organized prayer meetings here on the Hill today, specifically related just to that. And others just spontaneously occurring," said Lankford.

CBN News hosted a special time of prayer for the victims of the shooting.

John Natale, who prophesied President Trump's win a year before the election, shared how the shooting highlights the spiritual decline America.

'It's showing a great division with our nation...there's just so much fear and concern and worry and doubt that there's no unity," said Natale.

He also shared how prayer can help heal the divide.

"We need to be praying with the mindset and how God would want us to pray, and that's with love," said Natale.

"God wants us to pray for our enemies... even if you don't believe... that whoever is president right now of the United States...If you don't believe that, that wasn't your vote, you're still supposed to pray."

Facebook Prayer Warrior Kellie Lane also led a special prayer for those affected by the shooting.