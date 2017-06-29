New Rules 'Raise the Bar' on US Airline Security: How It Will Affect You

WASHINGTON -- Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly laid out some new aviation security measures regarding overseas airports that have direct flights to the United States.

The new measures will affect thousands of flights coming into the United States from around the world.

Secretary Kelly says his agency is raising the bar globally with new security measures to keep airline passengers and airports safe. He says the changes are necessary in the face of the constantly evolving threat of terrorism.

Kelly said the measures, which will be phased in over time, will improve the security of U.S.-bound flights and is "hopeful other nations will follow suit."

"Unless we raise our security standards, terrorists will find a way to attack the weakest link. Today is just a starting point to reduce insider threats and identify suspicious passengers," Kelly added.

The new security measures, which European and U.S. officials said would begin taking effect within three weeks, could prompt additional screening time for the 325,000 airline passengers arriving in the United States daily.

Homeland Security top officials did tell CBN News international passengers can expect enhanced screening measures, especially with any electronic devices, hi-tech 3-D image scanners, and even bomb sniffing dogs.



One hundred eighty airlines in 105 countries around the world will be affected. Officials say, "280 U.S. airports with international flights must implement the new measures."

Although Homeland Security does not have jurisdiction over foreign airports, it does have authority over all planes with direct flights to the U.S.

Top Homeland Security officials say any airline that does not implement the new measures when they're supposed to could face penalties, including being banned from landing their planes at any U.S. airport.