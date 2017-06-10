Protestors in More than 20 Cities say “No” to Sharia Law in America

Americans are gathering in more than 20 cities across the country to protest Sharia Law Saturday.

The counterterrorism organization Act for America organized the "March Against Sharia" and are expecting thousands to show up in what is being called the largest march against the Islamic legal code.

"This is a march against Sharia law and for human rights. Our nation is built on the freedom of religion -- a pillar of our democracy -- which we must always respect, protect, and honor. However many aspects of Sharia law run contrary to basic human rights and are completely incompatible with our laws and our democratic values," the organization said in a statement on its website.

"We, at ACT for America, are committed to protecting women and children from Sharia Law and its impact on Muslim women and children including honor killing and Female Genital Mutilation. We must ensure that every woman and child enjoy the protection afforded by the U.S. Constitution," the statement adds.

However, many in the country view the demonstrations as attacks on Muslims.

"ACT demonizes all Muslims as terrorists who want to subvert the political system in this country," said Heidi Beirich, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center. "They disseminate lies and fallacies about Muslims to spread fear about the religion."

Despite condemnation from groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center, ACT for America say they do not discriminate against religion.

"ACT for America has never, and will never, tolerate any bias, discrimination, or violence against anyone, based on their religion, gender, race, or political persuasion. Freedom to practice one's religion in peace is afforded to each of us by the U.S. Constitution and we will continue to defend it vigorously," their website says.