REVIVAL: 50,000 Students Nationwide 'Dare to Share' Gospel LIVE at the Same Time

Imagine if 50,000 students shared God's love at over 50 different locations across the nation at the exactly the same time. Could such a teen-led movement of Gospel-centered conversations, from coast to coast, spark revival in America?

Organizers of Dare 2 Share Live, a national, one-of-kind, multi-site training and outreach event, are hoping to achieve just that. With high energy inspiration, training and activation, it's really more of a rallying point for a revolution than a gathering.

On September 23, 2017, young people from across America will gather to bring Christ to their communities through service and sharing the Gospel in hopes of sparking a movement within youth ministry and the church.

Broadcast live from Denver, Dare 2 Share Live will go out to multiple locations nationwide where thousands of teenagers and adult leaders will be inspired and equipped to share their faith before being simultaneously released into their communities.

The movement has already captured the attention of many speakers and artists, such as Tenth Avenue North, Propaganda, Zane Black, Greg Stier and many more.

Lee Strobel, author of The Case for Christ, believes this is an ambitious goal and an incredible opportunity! He shared his excitement for the movement in a recent YouTube video. Watch below.

There are many ways to get involved and spread the word. For more information about the Dare 2 Share Live event and to find a host site near you, visit their website at Dare2ShareLive.org.