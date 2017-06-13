She Survived a Brutal Shark Attack: 'I Had This Supernatural, God-Given Strength'

A North Carolina woman is crediting God for saving her during a horrifying shark attack while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Tiffany Johnson, of Charlotte, says it's a miracle that she is alive.

"As we began to struggle, the strength of the Lord rose up within me so strong...something I've never experienced before like strength from just the spirit of the Lord inside of me," she said in an interview with CBN News.

"And I remember thinking this is not the end for me. I am not going to die here. He's not going to take my life."

Johnson and her husband James, had been snorkeling in about 20 feet of water near Nassau when she was attacked by a large shark.

"I felt this bump or tug bump on my arm and it didn't hurt it just felt like I had bumped into something so I just casually looked to the right to see what I had bumped into and I was face to face with a shark and he had my whole arm in his mouth," she said.

She said the entire ordeal seemed like a Hollywood movie.

"He was just staring at me. It was really eerie and surreal."

She added, I pulled my arm back and that's when he lashed down harder and we began to struggle."

Johnson says initially she was filled with fear but that soon turned into faith.

After struggling to free herself, Johnson said the sharp pulled her arm off.

"I was actually able to to to be free from him. I just rememer pulling my arm out and I just saw that it was gone. It was just this stump."

She said that once she was free she screamed out, "Help me. Help me Jesus and I prayed in the Holy Spirit all the way back to the boat."

Her husband, who was in the boat jumped in to save her.

"I just saw this look of terror on his face, said Johnson. "He jumped in even though he saw red all around me."

I honestly believe that when I said the name of Jesus, that shark fled. Because you know in the Bible it says that the enemy will flee when we call upon the name of Jesus. And that is exactlhy what happened."

Meanwhile, for people who don't believe in miracles, Johnson hopes her story turns them into believers.

"If you hear this story, from beginning to end...you can't deny God in it," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the couple.