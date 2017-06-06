The National Bible Bee Show Finale Airs Tonight at 8! Who Will Win?

Three contestants will compete tonight to win the Senior Division Finals of the hit National Bible Bee Game Show, hosted by actor and producer Kirk Cameron.

They are the top contestants out of 70 others who were all challenged to memorize 840 Bible verses in just 90 days.

The competition kicks off at 8pm Eastern time on Facebook live and it is expected to reach millions of people.

The show has reached over 12 million views already and more than 1.9 billion people are active on the National Bible Bee Facebook page.

"Since the National Bible Bee started in 2009, I've been a fan and supporter," Cameron said of the high-energy reality game show style contest. "The National Bible Bee Game Show stirs up fun, excitement and a lot of 'intended consequences' in homes worldwide."

One of those intended consequences is a better appreciation of Scripture and an understanding of God's word.

"There is something special that happens when young people commit the Bible to memory," says Steve Green, Chairman of Museum of the Bible and sponsor of the show. "These kids are having fun and we are excited to be a part of its ground-breaking run on Facebook Live."

Since the show began, the National Bible Bee organization saw a 25% increase in participation in the 2017 Summer Study where young people learn how to not only memorize Scripture but also learn the tools to study the Bible for themselves.

Since the National Bible Bee's first contest in 2009, more than 40,000 young people have participated.