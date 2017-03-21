A Girl Named Faith: Formerly Abused Child Finds ‘Forever Family’

A Texas toddler named Faith is getting a second shot at a happy childhood.

A little over three years ago, Southeast Texas witnessed one of the worst cases of child abuse the state has ever seen. One-month-old Faith Mason was sent to the hospital with critical injuries, including two broken arms, two broken legs, a broken neck, and a dislocated shoulder, KBMT-TV reported.

The child’s biological parents were eventually convicted of recklessly causing injury to a child. Baby Faith was taken in by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, where she would remain for the first three years of her life.

But earlier this month, Faith was adopted. On March 10, 2017, Baby Faith gained two loving parents, two brothers, and a sister.

The name and location of Faith’s family is not being released, KBMT reported.

“Faith has come a long way in her recovery and her journey and we are thrilled she has a family to call her own,” Shari Pulliam of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told 12News.

—

Other Must-Read Stories:

— WATCH: Good Samaritan Carries 3 People Through Water to Safety During Houston Flood

— Heroes Seen on Video Saving Man from Burning Car

— Crowd of Strangers Rescue Trapped Girl





Carly Hoilman