Blogger Matt Walsh: It's Now or Never for Conservative Values

Matt Walsh is a nationally recognized writer, blogger and speaker whose columns and contributions to TheBlaze website have gained him a large national following. Since he started blogging in 2012, Walsh has made a name for himself as one of the Christian Right's most influential young voices.

Gordon Robertson talks with Matt Walsh about his new book, The Unholy Trinity, on Friday's 700 Club.

His provocative writings on politics and culture are read by millions of people a month. He also engages with hundreds of thousands through social media.

Walsh is known through his writing and speeches as a fierce and articulate defender of truth, moral values, and the Christian faith.

In his new book, The Unholy Trinity: Blocking the Left's Assault on Life, Marriage and Gender, Walsh lays out a plan to defeat the progressive social agenda and reclaim American culture.