Claim: Department of Education Indoctrinates Students Into Islam

Christian Action Network has sent a "Letter of Demand" to the U.S. Department of Education "mandating that it cease its Islamic education program for the nation's public schools."

The Islamic education program is made available to schools and teachers through the PBS LearningMedia website.

Christian Action Network warns that if the conditions of its "Letter of Demand" are not met within 60 days, it will file a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the federally funded program.

CAN is also issuing a "Letter of Demand" to PBS demanding that it also remove all Islamic educational material from its PBS LearningMedia website that violates the U.S. Constitution.

CAN President Martin Mawyer says, "Much of this so-called educational material is nothing more than indoctrinating students into Islamic religious beliefs, duties and actions."

CAN says the lessons instruct children to "…explore and understand the basic beliefs of Islam as well as the Five Pillars that guide Muslims in their daily life; belief, fasting, almsgiving, and pilgrimage" and to "…read about what it means to proclaim faith or belief as a Muslim."

Activities include having students "create a poster about the Five Pillars to be displayed in the classroom and around the school…" and "have students speak with Muslims...about how they fulfill their duties as outlined in the Five Pillars and how these practices fit into their busy lives…"

Teachers are also asked to have their students "meet with Muslims in your community to learn about their religious practices and views."