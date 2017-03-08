Conservative Women Counter Nationwide Protest

What would life be like without women in the mix? That's the point a women's group is trying to make with the A Day Without a Woman nationwide event.

It happens on the same day as International Women's Day on Wednesday and aims to show the vital role of women in the world.

A Day Without a Woman is sponsored by the left-wing group The Women's March which is encouraging women to take the day off work, boycott shopping and to wear red.

"In the same spirit of love and liberation that inspired the Women's March, we join together in making March 8th A Day Without a Woman, recognizing the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system--while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity," the group says on its website.

Seems innocent enough.

But according to the Media Research Center (MRC), of the march's 544 partners, 100 groups received funding from billionaire George Soros. MRC reports that Soros backed groups taking part in the march to the tune of $246 million dollars.

Conservative women say the voices behind the liberal movement don't represent them.

"Sounds great. And might be a positive act if these weren't the same radical feminists and abortion-rights groups that have no problem denying unborn girls' inherent value and significance. Their hypocrisy is astounding," writes Chelsen Vicari in an article called, "A Christian Woman's Take on A Day Without A Woman."

She adds, "Although I doubt the campaign's organizers care what Christian women decide to do tomorrow. It appears they have no qualms disassociating with anyone who disagrees with them on the social issues behind their campaign. (Remember how the Women's March disinvited a pro-life feminists group as a partner from its January 2017 event? I do.)

The group Right2Speak is organizing a "positive counter-movement" to A Day Without a Woman protest.

"With disproportionate media attention going to the recent Women's March movement, there is a very important story that is not being told," said Toni Anne Dashiell, the founder of Right2Speak. "This is the story of the women in America who have been cast to the side by the spectacle of the extreme far left. We believe all women have the right to speak, the right to participate and the right to express their values without being dismissed."

Right2Speak is encouraging women to post photos on social media showing them doing what they love using hashtags #NotMyProtest and #WeShowup.

"We don't feel like the voices on the far left represent all women," said Ohio Right2Speak spokeswoman LeeAnn Johnson. "We won't allow our voices to be drowned out. Instead, we will participate with grace and dignity. The heartland of America often gets ignored, and we're standing up so that our voice is heard."

"We are voices of reason and integrity, of both love and liberty," said Right2Speak member Robin Moore. "I will fight not just for my voice to be heard, but for the voices of all women who are being marginalized by this far-left movement."

And the Susan B. Anthony group suggests instead of A Day Without a Woman, "envision a lifetime without women victims of abortion."

"Consider the cruel irony of today's strike: the lives of millions of women have ended in the womb because of abortion, and millions more mothers have been wounded by a predatory abortion industry," said Marjory Dannensfelser of SBA. "Strike organizers miss the mark when they fail to stand up for smallest and most vulnerable of our sisters. When they promote a pro-abortion agenda, they confound freedom for women. They inconvenience and exclude women who want to protect unborn children under the law. They ignore women who need love and practical assistance, not abortion."

In the meantime, women taking part in the A Day Without a Woman are being offered discounts on everything from flights to clothing.

Birchbox is offering a twenty percent discount for shoppers and Moroccan Magic Lip Balm will be offering customers ten percent off in honor of International Women's Day.

But some women argue they can't afford to take off work nor do they have money for luxury shopping.

Meanwhile, the A Day Without a Woman strike has also put some parents in a bind, especially single Moms.

Several school districts across the country are closed to allow staff and teachers the chance to participate.

"This is absolutely infuriating and uncalled for. Who gets punished here? The students. Especially those students who rely on the schools for food during the day. And never mind the fact that you've inconvenienced parents who now have to scramble for daycare at the last possible minute," one person said on the Facebook's page for Prince George County, VA.