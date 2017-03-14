Ex-Satanist Radically Saved and Baptized

The founder and former member of a satanic church in Texas has converted to Christianity.

Jacob McKelvy, formerly known as Jacob No, was instrumemental in bringing together a group of "Luciferians" to form a Luciferian church.

On February 5, 2017, Mckelvy and his wife renounced their ties with the Luciferian church, after becoming born-again Christians.

"...(W)e were once covered in darkness and bound to each other in Luciferian covenant," McKelvy said during a service at Spring First Church in Houston.

"We were mired in the shadows of the adversarial influence and knew no love outside of each other. Today I rebuke, denounce and break the satanic covenant by the blood of Jesus."

McKelvy and his wife were both baptized at the end of the service.

McKelvy's story is one of grace, love and deliverance.

On October 30, 2015, the Greater Church of Lucifer, founded by McKelvy, opened its doors to the public in Houston.

CBN News reported the story about the church's opening in 2015.

Some Christians in the area protested against the church, but Pastor Robert Hogan of Spring First Church encouraged his church to pray instead of protest.

"I'm not going to be down there picketing," Hogan told his church from the pulpit. "And could I tell you something, would you not go down there picketing. If you want to picket it, picket it on your knees," he said.

Parts of the sermon and McKelvy's testminony were posted on a YouTube video.

Hogan said he was hopeful that good would come out of the negative situation.

"I just believe that God could break a revival out at that church."

In August of 2016, McKelvy walked into Spring First church and asked to meet with Pastor Hogan.

It was a meeting that lasted four hours, after which McKelvy surrenderd his life to Jesus Christ.

Today McKelvy hopes that his story will inspire others to follow God and live life for Christ.

"No matter how far away from God you think you are. There is always a way home," he said.

He speaks in churches to prove the power of prayer and the love of God.

Meanwhile, the Greater church of Lucifer has closed its doors