How Many Americans Have a Biblical Worldview? 

Millions of Americans call themselves Christians, but how does their faith shape their worldview?

A new Barna Group study says, "not so much."



Researchers asked American Christians about their views on issues like lying, cheating, the nature of God, and sin.

They found that while more than seven out of 10 Americans call themselves Christians, just one out of every 10 were able to answer basic questions about the Bible and the faith.

The number is low among young Americans as well.

Only four percent of millennials aged 18-29 scored 80 percent or higher on a survey asking questions about their faith.

The results are alarming for many Christians.

"Jesus taught His disciples that the right beliefs are good, but the real measure of where you stand is what He labeled the fruit of a person's life, referring to the product of applying one's convictions." said Barna Group founder George Barna. "(Researchers) discovered that someone may claim to believe something, but if their behavior does reflect those beliefs, it is doubtful that they really believe what they claimed to believe."

However, Barna was quick to clarify that this study is not necessarily a test of salvation.

"Any time you attempt to measure people's worldview or spiritual standing, you have to tread carefully," he said. "Only God really knows who is a Christian. Only He knows who has a biblical worldview."

Barna also believes that if Christians want to change their culture, they're going to have to start with their worldviews first.

""If we want to transform our culture, then we will need to change the choices people make that produce that culture. And in order to change those choices we must identify the beliefs that led to those choices," he said.