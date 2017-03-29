Oklahoma Church Gives Homeless Couple a Honeymoon

An Oklahoma couple down on their luck say they found true love in one another, and now their local church wants to help them plan the wedding of their dreams.

Patrick and Sabrena are both homeless and live in a tent behind Wesley Chapel Praise and Worship Center in north Tulsa.

The Christian couple met about a year ago and boyfriend Patrick said it didn't take long to know his now fiance Sabrena was the one.

"I'd say about. Almost a month," he told KTUL-TV.

Now, they are just days away from saying "I do" and their ceremony will be held at the church where they have spent countless hours volunteering.

Ashley Waitkus told KTUL-TV that the church wanted to give back to the couple by sending them on a mini-honeymoon.

"I don't see any reason why someone who's homeless, or someone who's rich and lives in a mansion, their day should be any less special," Ashley said.

"We would like to ask if you would help pitch in to put together a very loving and thoughtful honeymoon of several nights in a nice hotel, three good meals per day for several days, and some fun outings (movies, putt putt golf, bowling, etc)," Waitkus and church member Chris wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The church is not only sending them on a romantic getaway but will use the extra funds to start a savings account for the couple.

They ultimately want to help the couple get back on their feet.

"We are working with them to develop long-term solutions, gain stability, and find housing and employment," reads the fundraising web page.

For the love-struck couple, it is a dream come true.

"It means more than words," Sabrena said.