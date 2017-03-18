Olympic Skater Scott Hamilton Reveals ‘Spectacular Miracle’ Surrounding Battle With His 3rd Brain Tumor

It’s no secret that Olympic skater Scott Hamilton has battled cancer and pituitary tumors over the years, but the athlete now says he’s been the recipient of a “spectacular miracle” after doctors said the tumor he was diagnosed with last summer shrunk without any treatment.

“The nature of them is to grow, and without treatment, they have no reason to shrink,” Hamilton told People. “So I was the recipient of a spectacular miracle. I’m keeping an eye on it, and there’s no treatment needed at this time.”

Hamilton, 58, said he was absolutely shocked when he was told in February that doctors wouldn’t need to do surgery and would, instead, simply monitor the situation.

And when the skater asked his doctors if they had an explanation, they had a response that left him pretty emotional.

“It was very funny, the surgeon that I would use if I were to take it out, I go, ‘Can you explain this?’ He just smiled and looked at me and goes, ‘God.’ That’s it.” Hamilton told the outlet. “Whoa. I was just a blubbering mess, like, ‘I’m not worthy of this.’ There’s so many other people out there who could benefit from this miracle.”

As for the practical steps that Hamilton has taken, he cut out sugar and other unhealthy foods after his diagnosis last summer, and he consumes plenty of water, supplements and essential oils. Doctors told him to “keep doing” whatever it is he’s been doing.

As Faithwire previously reported, Hamilton first battled cancer in 1997 before bring diagnosed with benign tumors in 2004, 2010 and again in August 2016. He recently quipped in a video interview that he has “a unique hobby of collecting life threatening illness,” though he’s certainly been an inspirational survivor throughout each ordeal.

Hamilton also discussed the importance of prayer and his Christian faith amid his many health battles, noting that his wife’s first reaction to learning about his tumor in 2004 was to simply grab his hands and pray.

“When I told my wife, the first thing she did without evcen a beat of emotion or anything else, she just grabbed both my hands and she started to pray and it was powerful.” he said. “It changed everything for me.”

Today, Hamilton said he celebrates life in everything that he does. Read more about his story here.

Billy Hallowell

Billy Hallowell has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite and on FoxNews.com, among other outlets. Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York.