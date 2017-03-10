President Trump's Crackdown on Sex Trafficking Is Working

The battle against sex trafficking has ramped up in a big way since President Donald Trump took office.

TownHall.com reports a stunning number of sex criminals have been arrested – at least 1,500 suspects in one month.

That's a substantial increase from recent years. For example, FBI statistics from 2014 show less than 400 trafficking arrests for the entire year.



The arrests have been carried out as part of nationwide operations between federal and state law enforcement.

In one of those statewide stings out in California, KTLA-TV reports 28 sexually exploited children and 27 exploited adults were rescued.

TownHall's Liz Cronkin says President Trump deserves some of the credit for ramping up the battle on sex trafficking because he has made it a priority of his administration.



Two weeks ago, the new president held a press conference where he said federal agents have escalated the fight against trafficking on his watch.

"Dedicated men and women across the federal government have focused on this for some time, as you know. A lot of you have been dealing with the federal government and it's been much more focused over the last four weeks – I can tell you that," he said.

The president's comments came at a "Listening Session on Domestic and International Human Trafficking," but the mainstream media largely ignored this positive side of the Trump agenda.

"The good news is that we have a president who genuinely does care about children, and he's vowed to make solving the human trafficking epidemic a priority," Crokin writes.

Here are a few examples of the nationwide arrests:

108 Arrested in Illinois in Sex Sting; 752 Arrested Across US

474 Arrested, 55 Sexually Exploited Children and Adults Rescued in California