Pro-Life Student Challenges Tomi Lahren's Abortion Defense

Conservative commentator, TV and social media sensation Tomi Lahren made headlines after speaking out about being pro-choice during an interview with The View last week. Now, pro-life activists are speaking out.

Lahren enraged her fellow conservatives after arguing they can't mix their love for limited government with their pro-life stance.

"I can't sit here and be a hyporcrite and say 'I'm for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies," Lahren said when asked about her pro-choice stance.

Her show on The Blaze has since been suspended and some even suspect she may be leaving the company soon.

Pro-life activists across the nation spoke up to condemn her view, including Students for Life activist Autumn Lindsey. Lindsey recently got attention from her response to Teen Vogue's controversial post-abortion gift guide article. She released a similar video Wednesday in response to Lahren's comments.

"As a young conservative women I am confused and disappointed," Lindsey says. "The government should be limited to fulfill its only just purpose -- the protection of all citizens, even the most week and defenseless."

"Tomi, you have been touted by many as a fresh voice among conservatives," Lindsey continued. "However, being pro-life is not a position that just conservatives should hold...the truth is abortion is a violent act that ends the life of a unique, whole, human person."

Despite the backlash, Lahren still defends her comments, saying "I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker."