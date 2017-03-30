TD Jakes' Daughter Talks Millenial Ministry, Difficult Church People and Keeping it Real

In a recent interview with Grammy-award winning Gospel singer Erica Campbell, Sarah Jakes Roberts discussed her challenges with being a millennial pastor's wife, and how her mother taught her to handle difficult congregants with style and grace.

"My mother is the OG of reading people with style and grace…I thank God that I was under her covering…I get to talk to her when I'm struggling and she tells me how to read more classily without being as hood as I desire to be when people try me," Roberts explained.

Despite self-inflicted pressures to "live up to the iconic standards" that have gone before her, Roberts said her church family allow her the space to walk out her faith journey with authenticity and transparency.

"I'm so blessed that our church is into authenticity, so they give me room to be myself to have an authentic journey. I'm not perfect, I don't get everything right but they are patient with me. And I live in the space of being myself."

The mother of six said by modeling Godly passion as a millennial, the women in her church have experienced spiritual growth.

"I've been told that it's been really helpful for the women to have an example of what being a millennial, and being on fire for God looks like in the Hollywood industry, in their homes, in their marriages, in their workplace," Roberts explained.

Sarah Jakes Roberts co-pastors One Church L.A. with Pastor Toure' Roberts.

