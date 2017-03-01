The God Story Behind the Story of Navy SEAL Widow Carryn Owens

The applause was incredible, and the tears were heartbreaking.

For two solid minutes during President Trump's address to Congress, the room erupted with gratitude for Navy SEAL widow Carryn Owens whose husband Ryan was killed this year during a raid in Yemen.

The still-grieving widow wept as the applause resounded through Capitol Hill, over and over again.

President Trump made it a priority to honor their sacrifice, pointing to a verse from John 15:13.

"For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater active love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom," the president said.

But there's even more to this story.

Before Ryan Owens was killed in that raid, people who know his family say God was at work.

A neighbor named Dana says God put it on her heart to meet Carryn, and they had just become friends.

"Dana didn't know that was gonna happen. God did," says Pastor Dan Backens of New Life Church in Virginia Beach.

He says Dana's actions show us why it's so important to obey God by loving our neighbors.

"Here's a mother with children and a busy life, and she says 'Ok, I'm gonna start loving a neighbor intentionally. So she built a bridge with her. Lo and behold, now this woman is a widow, but she has a friend now, and this friend has a church," Backens says.

His sermon reminds Christians, you never know how God wants to use you when you step out to reach others with the love of Christ, but He always has a plan.