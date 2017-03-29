Undercover Journalists Now Face Felony Charges for Exposing Planned Parenthood

The two pro-life activists who exposed Planned Parenthood's practice of selling baby body parts are now being charged with 15 felonies for violating the privacy of health care providers.

Journalist David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt face a felony count for each of the 14 people they secretly recorded and an additional felony charge for criminal conspiracy.

The charges come eight months after similar charges were dropped in Texas, but a California attorney general told The Washington Post that the pair violated privacy laws.

"The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California's Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society," state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said. "We will not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations."

The Undercover Videos

Daleidan and Merritt, both with the Center for Medical Progress, released a series of eight videos in 2015 that exposed Planned Parenthood's daily practice of harvesting fetal body parts without consent.

The pair went undercover and spoke with companies, like Stem Express, that partner with the abortion giant.

CBN News previously reported that in one video a former employee testified that these companies "just take" what they want.

"If there was a higher gestation and the technicians needed it, there were times when they would just take what they wanted. And these mothers don't know. And there's no way they would know," former StemExpress technician Holly O'Donnell said in the video.

Undercover conversations and first-hand accounts like O'Donnell's exposed the abortion giant's horrific and criminal practice.

The series of videos drew national attention in 2015 and threw Planned Parenthood in the center of a criminal investigation, but no charges were made.

Planned Parenthood Cronies at Work?

House conservatives are still working to pull federal funding from the abortion giant and redirect taxpayers' dollars to women's health organizations that will provide well-rounded health care to women.

Meanwhile, Daleiden sent an email to The Associated Press claiming that the charges were "bogus." He said that they are coming from "Planned Parenthood's political cronies."



"The public knows the real criminals are Planned Parenthood and their business partners," Daleiden said.

