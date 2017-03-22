'War Room' Star Priscilla Shirer Shares How to Drop Anchor in the Middle of Any Storm

Like so many people, I simply enjoy seeing Priscilla Shirer. The Bible teacher has an amazing ability to make Biblical principles come alive in her sermons and on the pages of her best-selling books. She also surprised and wowed millions with her acting abilities in the hit film Kendrick brothers film, "War Room."

Shirer is also a busy wife and mother of three boys. And as a parent myself, I know that's the best job and the toughest job. But in the times I have seen Priscilla in person, what stands out most is her steady peace in the face hundreds of things unfolding around her.

Sure, I know faith is at the heart of that "Priscilla peace." But when I recently got the chance to spend time with Priscilla and her family at the Sight & Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, I had to ask her to share how we can all tap into that peace that steadies her -- especially as contentious politics often seem to rule the day.

Shirer smiled and shared, "All I would say is that I constantly remind myself that we have an anchor. And an anchor is literally what holds you steady, even when the waves are pushing you to the left or the right."

Then, just as she does in her beautiful Bible lessons, Priscilla shared a story that made the peace principle even easier to understand.

She recalled spending time with her son on a neighbor's rowboat in the middle of their pond. Windy conditions pushed the boat from side to side, until her son noticed a dumbell tied to rope and dropped it in the water.

Shirer said, "Once he did that, all of our struggling stopped. We didn't have to work so hard to keep from being pulled and tugged."

"We are supposed to drop the anchor, really down deep in God's word and in prayer. And when we do, it keeps us steady and it keeps us from having to strive so hard in our own power to keep ourselves from being shifted too far to the left or the right."

"There is a lot of peace in God's word and in God's presence."



