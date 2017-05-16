A Little Less 'Drama,' Please: Lawmakers Sound Off on Trump

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are following President Donald Trump's lead by taking to Twitter. They're commenting on the major news report from the Washington Post claiming the president shared highly classified information with Russian officials.

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says the president owes the American people an explanation, and is calling for an unedited transcript of the meeting between Trump and the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to be made available to intelligence committees.

Sen. Schumer sent a series of tweets regarding the news, such as, "Until the Admin provides the unedited transcript, American ppl will rightly doubt if POTUS can handle our nation's most closely kept secrets."

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John McCain of Arizona, who both serve on the Senate Committee of Armed Services, had similar reactions, expressing great concern if the reports are true.

.@LindseyGrahamSC on WaPo report: "I have no idea if it's true. If it is, it would be very troubling. I'm not going to comment any further." — Emma Dumain (@Emma_Dumain) May 15, 2017

Graham and McCain are strong advocates that the United States needs to punish Russia for meddling in the U.S. election through increased sanctions.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, also on the Senate Committee of Armed Services, tweeted, "Intelligence on ISIS is our most valuable asset in war against terrorism. Extreme caution must be used to protect it & allies that provide it."

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., told Bloomberg the White House must reverse the "downward spiral" it's in.

"They've got to figure out a way to come to grips (with) all that's happening," he warned Monday. "The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order. It's got to happen."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made a similar claim, saying the frequent drama coming from the White House is impeding the Republican agenda.

"I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulation, tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare," McConnell said in a televised interview with Bloomberg News Tuesday morning.