Australian Company Turns Human Embryos into Jewelry

Thousands of babies-in-waiting currently sit in frozen storage labs and clinics across the globe.

These embryos, left over from fertility treatments, are usually donated to science or destroyed. CBN News has reported how some are letting others adopt their unused embryos.

Now an Australian company has decided to turn leftover IVF embryos into keepsake jewelry.

According to the parenting website Kidspot, couples are turning to Baby Bee Hummingbirds to make necklaces, bracelets and other pieces of jewelry using their remaining baby embryos.

"I don't believe there is any other business in the world that creates jewelry from human embryos, and I firmly believe that we are pioneering the way in this sacred art, and opening the possibilities to families around the world," said Amy McGlade, founder of Baby Bee Hummingbird.

The jewelry ranges in price from $80 to $600, depending on the piece.

An image on the company's Instagram and Facebook pages show a heart pendant made with embryo ashes.

The caption above the photo reads:

"We are absolute experts & true original leaders in Embryo Ashes • DNA Jewellery. This is an exclusive concept unique Baby Bee Hummingbirds. We are working with a number of local & international fertility clinics to raise awareness of this option..."

A woman who had the company make a heart pendant told Kidspot, "We had been on a six-year journey of IVF."

"Finding this has brought me so much comfort and joy," she said.

"My embryos were my babies - frozen in time. Now they are forever with me in a beautiful keepsake."

The company is offering a discount for embryo ashes jewelry, saying, "We hope this will make the process more affordable and easier on families."