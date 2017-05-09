Despite Hubbub Over Michael Flynn, Clapper Says No Collusion with Russia

Former acting attorney general Sally Yates told a Senate subcommittee Monday that just days after the inauguration of Donald Trump, she warned the White House about national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

Meanwhile, President Obama's former national security chief James Clapper says there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

Yates testified that she issued a warning because Flynn had apparently lied to his bosses about his contacts with Moscow's ambassador in Washington.

"The vice president was unknowingly making false statements to the public and we believed that General Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians," said Yates before the panel.

She added, "We believe that the Russians knew this and that created a compromise situation, a situation where the national security adviser essentially could be blackmailed by the Russians."

The White House later fired Flynn for misleading Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials.

President Trump later fired Yates for refusing to enforce his travel ban.

Yates was joined at the hearing by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Both Clapper and Yates were asked if they had been the source of or had authorized any leaks to the media of classified information.

"Have either of you ever been an anonymous source in a news report about matters relating to Mr. Trump, his associates or Russia's attempt to meddle in it the election?" asked Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

"No," responded Clapper.

"Absolutely not," Yates answered.

Yates and Clapper said they did see the names of Americans who have been picked up in the course of intelligence gatherings. Those names are usually kept secret but can be unmasked.

Clapper went on to highlight Russia's hacking involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

"The Intelligence Committee's assessment concluded first that President Putin directed an influence campaign to erode the faith and confidence of the American people in our presidential election process," he said.

But he went on to say that there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Meanwhile, President Trump blasted the hearing, saying there was nothing new.