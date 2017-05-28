Football Player Who Had Lunch With Autistic Boy Gets Signs with New York Giants

A college football player known for his generosity is heading to the NFL. According to CBS News, Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants.

The wide receiver gained national attention when a photo of him sitting with an autistic boy during lunch at a middle school went viral.

I'm sure it's been talked about, but #NYG signed UDFA Travis Rudolph. Went viral last year for eating lunch with Bo Paske. pic.twitter.com/zuSCIUCxw6 — JortsSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) May 1, 2017

Rudolph and his team-mates were visiting the school when Rudolph noticed Bo Paske, a sixth-grader with autism who usually eats lunch alone at his Tallahasse, Florida school.

"I asked if I could sit with him and he said, 'Sure why not?'" Rudolph said. "He told me his name was Bo, and how much he loves Florida State. And we went from there."

The boy's mother, Leah, received a photo of her son and Rudolph eating lunch and posted the photo on Facebook.

Rudolph later surprised Bo with tickets to the college's season opener game.

It seems Rudolph's compassionate gesture is paying off big time. CBS also reports he signed his contract with the Giants surrounded by his family - and Bo.