How a Black Man Helped a KKK Leader Leave the Klan

Many Christians have heard the life-changing testimony of former Ku Klux Klan Imperial Wizard Johnny Lee Clary.

Clary passed away in 2014, but video about his relationship with a black preacher named Rev. Wade Watts, has resurfaced.

Clary said his conversion totally changed him, freeing him from all hate and fear.

"'You can't do enough to me to make me hate you. I'm gonna love you and I will pray for you whether you like it or not,'" Clary says in the video."

"And I didn't know how to deal with that. I had never had that happen to me before."

Clary told how he became best friends with Rev. Watts.

"He took me on the road with him, and he began to mentor me."

The former Klansman experienced a radical conversion to Christianity, saying he felt compelled to give his life to the Lord after reading Luke 15, the story of the prodigal son.

"I finally got on my knees and said, 'God, my life is screwed up. God, I'm in a mess. I need Your help," he recalled. "I felt like a new person, brand new creation. I felt like I had had a weight lifted off my shoulders."

As a Christian, Clary learned how to love and live in unity with all people. He became an evangelist and the first Caucasian elder in the Church of God in Christ, a predominantly African-American denomination.

To say that's a miracle, is an understatement.