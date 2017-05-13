Learning Program Pushes LGBT Agenda on Homeschooled Children

Khan Academy, a learning program aimed at homeschooled students, has begun pushing an LGBT agenda, according to LifeSite News.

On one of Kahn's English quizzes, students are given the following question. "Brittany and Sofia went to lunch with their _____ every Saturday."

Students are then forced to choose between two answers: "wives," and "wifes."

In an interview with LifeSite News, Arthur Schaper, a writer and a member of California's Mass Resistance, said "The LGBTQ agenda is forcing recognition of same-sex marriage and transgenderism in core courses of our public education system."

Khan Academy began when founder, Salman Khan, started tutoring his cousin; initially, through phone calls, and later, videos.

Khan eventually turned his tutoring sessions into a successful non-profit, launching in 2006 as, "a free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere."

By 2010, Khan raised over $3 million and now has garnered some $21 million from donors such as Bill Gates, Netflix founder Reed Hastings and AT&T.

Schaper believes this type of strategy to push a liberal message may “backfire.”

"Turning the whole LGBTQ agenda into a set of dry homework assignments will only further de-legitimize the movement."