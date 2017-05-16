More than 1,600 Accept Christ in Texas Revival

CBN News spoke with Kyle Martin, the founder of the nonprofit organization behind "reviveTX," about the huge number of people accepting Christ. Watch above.

Christian revival is sweeping across North Central Texas, specifically the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Through a movement called "reviveTX," more than 350 churches are involved in sharing the Gospel with people in the DFW Metroplex for 50 days -- from Easter to Pentecost.

The ministry is seeing amazing results. The nonprofit organization behind the revival, "Time to Revive," says since reviveTX began in mid-April, more than 1,600 people have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

Participants are ministering to residents in 10 regions of the DFW Metroplex. Kyle Martin, the founder of Time to Revive, told CBN News that volunteers are equipped and trained to share their faith.

"It's really quite simple; it's four words: love, listen, discern and respond," he shared. "When we love them like Christ, we'll listen. And then we discern from the Holy Spirit, and then we'll respond."

"We'll respond with the Gospel. It's kind of like we're going back to the book of Acts," Martin continued. "It's so simple that people think, 'Well, what's the catch?' And we're like, 'Really there isn't. We're just doing what He's asked us to do."

Martin told CBN News that participants hit the streets to share the Gospel in the morning, afternoon and evening, but that's not all.

"And as this begins to unfold, what's been beautiful is that the Lord's been opening up doors for us to go into public schools and share the Gospel," he continued. "We've been going into fast-food restaurants; we've been going into more businesses."

"And so what's happening is that believers are beginning to actually believe; they've been changed by Christ, and they want to share the Gospel right where they're at," Martin added.

In addition, he told CBN News that new believers are being discipled through reviveTX.

"Every night in all of our worship services, the reason we're seeing movement is that we're pairing up all these people that came to know the Lord during the day," he explained.

"At night, we actually say in the services, 'I need you to disciple this person,'" he continued.

ReviveTX is scheduled to wrap up on Pentecost Sunday, June 4.