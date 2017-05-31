Nabeel Qureshi's Wife Shares Secret to 'Overwhelming Peace' Despite Husband's Cancer Battle

Ex-Muslim-turned-Christian apologist, Nabeel Qureshi, invited his wife, Michelle, to share on his video blog what gives her hope during their nearly year-long fight against terminal cancer.

Nine months ago their family was rocked to the core at the sudden news that Nabeel had a rare and deadly form of stomach cancer. After many tests, medication, prayer and fasting, the prognosis appears very grim. Despite this, Michelle Quereshi says her hope is in the Lord.

"The radiation, I think, has been one of the toughest things for me, just seeing Nabeel more laid out, hurting, having such a hard time eating, and having to continue life and continue taking care of Ayah and everything," she said.

Yet, Michelle says God has blessed her with "overwhelming peace" -- a kind of peace she says she's never felt before.

"Since September, I have had this just overwhelming peace about this whole situation, a peace that means this is going to lead to healing," she said. "When we went through that really rough time with radiation... nothing has shaken my hope because that peace is there."

Michelle also said this whole ordeal has allowed her to see scripture come "alive in totally new ways." One example, she says, is Proverbs 3:5-6: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths."

Nabeel praised his wife for being "a tremendous source of encouragement" and for always believing God isn't finished with him yet.

"In this past year, for me to have her be the solid pillar of support and encouragement has been such a great blessing," he said. Nabeel encouraged husbands and wives "to love one another tremendously and to be a source of hope when the other one's faltering."