Pro-life Victory in Iowa, New Law Bans Most Abortions after 20 Weeks

The pro-life community in Iowa is celebrating a victory as Gov. Terry Branstad, R-Iowa, signed into law a bill which bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Under the law, which went into effect on Friday, women seeking an abortion have access to more information including adoption information, an ultrasound, and the opportunity to listen to the heartbeat of the baby, according to The Family Leader, a non-profit pro-life organization in Iowa.

However, the Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a temporary injunction against part of the law that requires a 72-hour waiting period for a woman seeking an abortion. The injunction is in place while the issue is sent back to the Polk County District Court for a hearing, according to The Gazette, an Iowa newspaper.

"This is another step in the legal process regarding the 72-hour waiting period," Ben Hammes, spokesman for Branstad, said Tuesday, according to The Gazette.

"The governor and lieutenant governor fully believe this protection will ultimately be upheld... and are proud of the pro-life policies enacted this (legislative) session, including the 72-hour waiting period being challenged and the ban on abortions after 20 weeks, which is not being challenged," Hammes continued.

After the law passed, the president of The Family Leader, Bob Vander Plaats, wrote a celebratory email.

"The diligent work of many Iowans, the unprecedented unity of the Coalition of Pro-Life Leaders, and the message of #ShesABaby had a major impact in moving the Iowa Legislature this year to pass more significant pro-life legislation than at any time since Roe v. Wade," he wrote.

Here's a glance at the #ShesABaby video:

"So today is a good day. But we pray this is just the first step on the way to changing hearts and minds and to defending all life, from the moment of conception to natural death," Vander Plaats continued.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood were pleased the court upheld the injunction, saying the waiting period results in a "medically unnecessary" second appointment, The Gazette reported.

"Critically important, this means that currently women scheduled to have abortion procedures will be able to receive care as scheduled," Rita Bettis, ACLU of Iowa legal director, said in a statement.

"This is essential. We know that in (the) less than only two hours the law was in effect on Friday, its harms were severely felt by Iowa women with abortion procedures scheduled," she continued.