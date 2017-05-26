Seven Bible Verses and a Prayer on this Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is a day when we honor the men and women of the Armed Forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom -- giving their very lives.

Here are three Bible verses to meditate upon during this important time of remembering the fallen:

John 15:13, "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."

Psalm 116:15, "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants."

John 11:25-26, "Jesus said to her, 'I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die; and, whoever lives by believing in Me will never die. Do you believe this?'"

Here are four Bible verses to pray for the men and women who are currently serving our country:

Joshua 1:9, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

Psalm 23:3b-4, "He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me."

Psalm 91:1-2, "Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, 'He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in Whom I trust.'"

Psalm 91:9-11, "If you say, 'The Lord is my refuge,' and you make the Most High your dwelling, no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. For He will command His angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways..."

And here's a bonus verse about the power of God's Word:

Hebrews 4:12, "For the Word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, It penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; It judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart."

Trust in the power of God's Word this Memorial Day Weekend!

Also, join us in this prayer, and share it with friends and family:

Dear Lord,

We pray the truth of the Scriptures above for our nation, our military and their families. We lift up all the family and friends of our fallen men and women in uniform. We pray Your peace would keep them and give them hope. Help them remember the sacrifices of their loved ones with tears of pride and sorrow -- knowing their loved ones didn't die in vain -- but secured our liberties for another generation. For each military member and their families, we pray protection and provision. Protection for soldiers in the field of service and here at home for their families. Also, provision for them all by Your hand of grace and mercy because of the great sacrifices they make on Memorial Day and every day. In the name of the One Who also died for our freedom - our King Jesus. Amen.