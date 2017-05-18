Supreme Court Justice: Religious Liberty Under Assault

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has told graduates at a historic Roman Catholic seminary that freedom of religion and freedom of speech are under threat in the United States.

Alito made the remarks during Wednesday's graduation ceremony at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary near Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

He warned that the increasing impulse to ban speech some people might find offensive is challenging religious liberty.

Alito quoted his own dissent in the Supreme Court's landmark same-sex marriage case and cited reactions to other cases that show hostility toward people with traditional moral beliefs.

He urged the graduates to "keep the flame" of those freedoms in "the hearts of our fellow Americans."

Alito was awarded an honorary degree.