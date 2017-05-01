Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
Associated Press

Supreme Court Leaves Ban Intact, Blocking Therapy for Gays Who Want Out

05-01-2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has again rejected a challenge to California's ban on so-called gay conversion therapy.

The justices did not comment Monday in turning away an appeal from a San Diego minister and others who argued the law violated their First Amendment religious freedoms.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco had previously upheld the law in dismissing the constitutional challenge.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed the ban into law in late 2012. Since then, the Supreme Court has rejected efforts to upend the California law and a similar ban New Jersey.

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles