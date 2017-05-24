Target Boycott Reaches 1.5 Million; Retailer Won't Back Down on Bathrooms

Despite slumping sales, falling stock prices, and 1.5 million people signing a pledge not to shop at Target, the retail giant still has no plans to change its controversial bathroom policy, the man behind the boycott says.

Tim Wildmon of the American Family Association delivered another 500,000 signatures to Target headquarters in Minneapolis recently. That's on top of the one million signatures he brought last spring.

The AFA launched the boycott drive after Target announced it would allow transgender customers to use the fitting rooms and bathrooms of their choice, not the ones that correspond to their sex at birth.

"American Family Association is again appreciative that Target representatives were willing to accept the signatures of another 500,000 Americans who are alarmed by this ongoing policy," Wildmon said.

"Yet, even after the retail chain struggled with multiple negative headlines over their sinking sales this past year, Target gave no indication it would make any changes to this policy that is alienating millions of families," he said.

After receiving the first set of signatures, Target announced it would add single-stall restrooms to stores that did not already have them, but has taken no further action.

Wildmon says the AFA will continue its #BoycottTarget campaign and encourage those who have made the pledge to continue their commitment not to shop at Target stores or online.

"Target's financial numbers have shown that these families who have chosen to shop elsewhere are making a huge difference," he said.

In the past year, Target stock has dropped from the low $80s to the mid $50s, according to a report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune (ITAL), which also noted that online shopping is hurting retailers and Target has faced strong competition from Amazon and Wal-Mart.