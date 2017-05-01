Tornados, Flooding Bring Death, Destruction to Southern States

A series of storms hit the South over the weekend, spawning deadly tornados and causing major flooding in five states.

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured as the storms tore through Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Tornados reportedly tore roofs from houses, ripped trees out of the ground and tossed cars around "like toys."

Floods swept cars off the road and pulled down trees and power lines, flattening several homes.

At least three tornados touched down in Texas on Saturday, leaving widespread damage in counties 60 miles east of Dallas.

Four people were killed and 49 were taken to the hospital, while one person is still unaccounted for in the area around Canton, Texas.

First responders went door to door across the state Sunday looking for survivors in more than 5,000 homes that were in the tornado's path.

"We saw the tornado drop out of the sky," said Fort Worth resident Cliff Henthorn, who was in Canton. "This was crazy. It completely looks like a can opener opened this truck right in front of me."

In Arkansas, four more people died from massive flooding.

One woman was killed when a tree fell on her mobile home near Little Rock, and the body of a 24-year-old woman was found washed up in a creek.

Cove Creek/Pearson Volunteer Fire Chief Doug Deckard, 51, died after a car hit him as he was checking water lines Sunday morning. A 10-year old girl was also killed.