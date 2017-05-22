Turkey Summons U.S. Ambassador Over Erodgan 'Melee' in Washington

Turkey summoned the U.S. ambassador on Monday to protest what it called "aggressive and unprofessional actions" by American security personnel against Turkish bodyguards in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit last week.

The move appeared to be in retaliation for calls in the U.S. for action against Turkish security officers who stomped, punched, kicked and choked peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington during Erdogan's visit.

A video shared on social media showed Erdogan watching the melee, which was recorded by video journalists.

Two Turkish bodyguards were briefly detained after the incident but later set free and returned to Turkey.

The United States summoned the Turkish ambassador to raise concerns over the altercation, and the Trump administration is facing growing calls for a forceful response to the violence by Turkish security officials on American soil.



The incident adds to already strained ties between the U.S. and Turkey, two NATO allies at odds over a U.S. policy to back Syrian Kurdish rebels fighting the Islamic State group in Syria. Turkey considers the fighters to be terrorists.



A similar brawl erupted outside a nuclear security summit in Washington, attended by Erdogan, last April.