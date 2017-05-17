Displaying
WaPo Blogger Claims Rubio 'Totally Lost It' for Tweeting Bible Verses

05-17-2017
Abigail Robertson

WASHINGTON -- If you scroll through Sen. Marco Rubio's Twitter account, you will likely find a mix of political updates, Florida news, and inspirational Bible verses.

Yet some people trolling the the Republican senator's Twitter feed are taking issue with him expressing his faith by sharing Bible verses on his personal account.  

Leah McElrath, writer for liberal website Shareblue, called the tweets "unsettling," to which Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin responded, "Either he was hacked or he's totally lost it."

Esquire politics blogger Charles Pierce also chimed in, calling the tweets "oddly terrifying."

But many on the social platform came to Sen. Rubio's defense, and say they appreciate the Bible verse messages that have thousands of likes and retweets.

When asked on "Fox & Friends" what he thinks of some of the negative responses his tweets received, Rubio replied, "If people don't like the Bible and they don't like the Gospel, they don't have to follow me on Twitter I suppose."

The Florida lawmaker says he tries to read the Bible every day, and he will continue to post scriptural tweets, "especially if there's something in there that I think just spoke to me and I want to share with people on Twitter." 

