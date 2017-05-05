WATCH: Pro-Israel Cornell Students Sing and Dance at Anti-Israel 'Die in'

The anti-Israel BDS movement (boycott, divestment, sanctions) is a growing phenomenon on many college campuses. Jewish students on some campuses have reported being physically threatened. Pro-Israel speakers have been hounded by radical Leftists. Some pro-Israel gatherings are now held in secret.

Recently at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Cornell 'Students for Justice in Palestine' tried to disrupt and take over an Israel Independence Day event organized by the Hillel Jewish student community

The Cornell Sun reported that the anti-Israel group entered the event and staged a 'die-in,' holding a sign that read 'Celebrating 69 years of Genocide' while other members 'lay silently on the floor, some covered in flags, as part of the die-in protest….'

They formed a large dance circle near the "die in" protesters and sang and danced to the Matisyahu peace anthem 'One Day.'

Cornell Hillel Executive Director Rabbi Ari Weiss said, "I could not be prouder of our students. I felt they connected to the hope and promise of the Jewish state, the 'one day' vision of peace which the song captures."